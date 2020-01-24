Selway Asset Management Has $571,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8,696.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,900,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,938,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,055. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

