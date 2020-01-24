Selfkey Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, Kucoin and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

