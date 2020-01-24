SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SKHSY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 31,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,393. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.33.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

