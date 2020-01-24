Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.83. 57,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

