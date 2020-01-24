Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.72. 234,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.