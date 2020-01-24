Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

