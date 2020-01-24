Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,964,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

