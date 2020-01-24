Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.15. 1,488,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

