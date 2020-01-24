Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 2,952,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

