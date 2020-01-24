Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,920. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.