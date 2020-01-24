Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.58. 2,434,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.