Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $12,077,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.97. 4,125,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

