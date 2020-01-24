Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

UPS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 57,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

