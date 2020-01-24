Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

DEO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 262,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,568. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

