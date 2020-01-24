Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SNFCA stock remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.