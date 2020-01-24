Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SNFCA stock remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

