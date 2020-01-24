SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 80,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

