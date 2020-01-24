SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

