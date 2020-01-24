SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $469.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -415.27 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $476.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from to in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.43.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

