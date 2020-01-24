SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

