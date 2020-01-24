SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,975 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.