SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,052 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HRL stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.