SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,196,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG opened at $49.08 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

