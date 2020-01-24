SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $55.53 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.