SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $45,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

