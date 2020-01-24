SDX Energy’s (SDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SDX stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 26.50 ($0.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.40. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Tim Linacre bought 40,000 shares of SDX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

