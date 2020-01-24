SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,167. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.