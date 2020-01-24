SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Hits $12,354.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $12,354.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

