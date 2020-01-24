SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCPL. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

SCPL opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SciPlay by 3,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

