Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 612,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 79.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 138,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after buying an additional 515,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 163,331 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.