Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,920. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

