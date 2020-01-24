Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

