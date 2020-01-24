Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 11.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 2,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,360. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

