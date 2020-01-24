Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New $279,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,946,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

