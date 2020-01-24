Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 2,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,720,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

