Savior LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,954,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $224.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.