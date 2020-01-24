Savior LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.21 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.