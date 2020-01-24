Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 92 Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 152.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.32 and a 200-day moving average of $314.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $268.98 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

