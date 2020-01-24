Savior LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $316.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $92.89 and a 1-year high of $319.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.