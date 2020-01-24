Savior LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $158.24 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

