Savior LLC Buys New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

