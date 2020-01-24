Savior LLC Acquires Shares of 464 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.92 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

