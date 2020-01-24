Savior LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.