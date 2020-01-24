Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA:BAYN opened at €76.80 ($89.30) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.82.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

