Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,520. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.