salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 676.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

