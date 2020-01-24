salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,764 shares of company stock worth $67,994,833 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.07. The company had a trading volume of 449,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

