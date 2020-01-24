SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAPMY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

SAPMY stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $11.33.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

