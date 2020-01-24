Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Safestyle UK stock opened at GBX 69.95 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.73.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

