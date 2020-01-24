Safe Haven Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,920.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.00 million and $11,920.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.02716465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

