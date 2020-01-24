Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SBRE stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306.50 ($4.03). The stock had a trading volume of 209,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of $766.25 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.